JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ) :Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Muhammad Ijaz Shaikh visited District Jail , along with Civil Judge Muhammad Rafiq, here on Friday.

The judges visited different sections of the jail and met with the prisoners.

The visiting judges expressed their satisfaction over cleanliness and security arrangements in the jail.