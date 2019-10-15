UrduPoint.com
Additional District And Sessions Judge Visits District Jail Jhang

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 09:21 PM

Additional district and sessions judge visits district jail Jhang

Additional district and sessions judge (ADSJ) Muhammad Ejaz Sheikh accompanied by Civil Judge Fazal Elahi visited the district Jail here on Tuesday

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :Additional district and sessions judge (ADSJ) Muhammad Ejaz Sheikh accompanied by Civil Judge Fazal Elahi visited the district Jail here on Tuesday.

A smartly turned out contingent of jail police presented a salute to visiting judges.

Additional Sessions Judge Muhammad Ejaz Shaikh took round of jail hospital, kitchen, library, computer lab and other parts of the prison.

He directed to further improve the arrangements and make foolproof security system.

