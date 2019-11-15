UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Additional District And Sessions Judge Visits District Jail Sialkot, Releases Three Prisoners

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 07:07 PM

Additional District and Sessions Judge visits District Jail Sialkot, releases three prisoners

Additional District and Sessions Judge (AD&SJ) Zahid Mehmood Guznavi on Friday visited the District Jail and ordered for releasing three prisoners of minor cases

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :Additional District and Sessions Judge (AD&SJ) Zahid Mehmood Guznavi on Friday visited the District Jail and ordered for releasing three prisoners of minor cases.

During the visit, he listened to problems of prisoners and issued orders for their resolution.

He also visited the jail hospital and inquired about facilities being provided to the patients.

He distributed sweets and gifts among minors in the jail.

Related Topics

Resolution Jail Visit

Recent Stories

Opposition withdraws no-confidence motion against ..

10 minutes ago

PM Khan appreciates Pakistan army for national sec ..

34 minutes ago

Applications For e-Rozgaar Open Till 24th November

40 minutes ago

293 prisoners released on probation

2 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister condoles death of Athar Maso ..

2 minutes ago

President condoles over destruction by Bulbul Cycl ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.