Additional District and Sessions Judge visits District Jail Sialkot, releases three prisoners

(@imziishan)

Additional District and Sessions Judge (AD&SJ) Zahid Mehmood Guznavi on Friday visited the District Jail and ordered for releasing three prisoners of minor cases

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :Additional District and Sessions Judge (AD&SJ) Zahid Mehmood Guznavi on Friday visited the District Jail and ordered for releasing three prisoners of minor cases.

During the visit, he listened to problems of prisoners and issued orders for their resolution.

He also visited the jail hospital and inquired about facilities being provided to the patients.

He distributed sweets and gifts among minors in the jail.