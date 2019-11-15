Additional District And Sessions Judge Visits District Jail Layyah
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 08:01 PM
Additional District and Sessions Judge (ASJ) Muhammad Ashiq on Friday ordered the release of an under-trial prisoner from district jail, who was involved in petty crime
The judge was on monthly visit/inspection of the district jail Layyah.
He was accompanied by Civil Judge Afzal Baig, Jail Superintendent Muhammad Fairoz Kulyar, Deputy Superintendent Rasool Bukhash Kulachi and other senior officers of the jail.
The ASJ visited different sections of the jail including waiting room, canteen, kitchen, jail hospital and barracks. He also interviewed under-trial prisoners and their relatives present at in the waiting room.
He also checked quality of food being provided to prisoners in jail and expressed satisfaction over its quality.