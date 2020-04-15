UrduPoint.com
Additional District And Sessions Judge Visits District Jail Sargodha,releases 03 Prisoners:

Wed 15th April 2020

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Additional District and Sessions Judge (AD&SJ) Muhammad Afzal Fahim Wednesday visited the district Jail Sargodha along with Civil Judge Sargodha Saifullah Babir and released three prisoners involved in minor cases.

The ADSJ during his visit also reviewed different blocks of the Jail and also checked food and security arrangements available for the prisoners while appreciated the administration for provision of quality food there.

He also visited the female and children blocks and listened to their problems. He expressed satisfaction over security arrangements.

