Additional District And Sessions Judge Visits Sargodha Jail

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 06:05 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Additional District and Sessions Judge (AD&SJ), Syed Azharul Shah Thursday visited the district Jail Sargodha along with Civil Judge Sargodha Imran Asghar and released three prisoners involved in minor cases.

The ADSJ, during his visit, also viewed different blocks of the Jail and checked food and security arrangements being available for the prisoners.

He appreciated the jail administration for provision of quality food to the prisoners.

He also visited the female and children blocks in jail and listened their problems.

He expressed satisfaction over security arrangements.

