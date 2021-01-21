Additional District, Session Judge grants four days remand of fake FIA officer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Additional District and Session Judge Shaista Khan Kundi on Thursday granted physical remand to a man who allegedly committed fraud by posing as a fake Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officer.

FIA produced an accused namely Afaq Ahmed before the court and informed that the accused has represented himself as Assistant Director FIA and took Rs 1.5 millions from a petitioner for getting a job in a government institution.

The accused has also issued fake apportionment letters to the petitioner, the court was informed.

FIA has requested the court to grant remand for further inquiry. On which the court granted fours days physical remand of accused to FIA.