Additional fee: Lahore High Court summons secretary schools for Sept 26

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday summoned secretary schools Punjab for September 26 on a petition challenging the additional fee, charged by private schools.

The single bench comprising Justice Sajid Mehmood Sethi heard the petition, filed by Judicial Activism Panel.

During the proceedings, the petitioner's counsel argued that the private schools were charging additional fees despite the Supreme Court orders on the matter.

He submitted that the school education Department had not taken any action despite being apprised about the apex court orders. He pleaded with the court to issue directions for implementation of the SC orders.

Subsequently, the court summoned the secretary schools to know the measures taken for implementation of the apex court orders and adjourned the hearing till Sept 26.