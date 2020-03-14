UrduPoint.com
Additional Flights To Be Operated Between Pakistan, Saudi Arabia To Meet 72 Hours' Deadline: Ghulam Sarwar

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 14th March 2020 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Friday said that additional six to seven flights would be operated between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia to bring Pakistani Umra pilgrims back home and take Pakistani workers to the Kingdom before the Saudi deadline of suspending flight operations ends on Sunday.

The Minister for Aviation, in a video message, said that besides the national flag carrier PIA, the services of country's private airlines including Air Blue and Serene Air were being hired to meet the deadline of 72 hours given by Saudi Arabia.

About the situation in the wake of coronavirus (COVID-19), Ghulam Sarwar Khan said that the National Security Committee (NSC) in its meeting presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to suspend the operation of international flights at five airports of the country and restricted it to the airports of Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi alone.

He said that as the decision had been taken to check the threat of COVID-19 and protect the countrymen from this virus, it would also put pressure of international passengers at Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi airports.

The Minister, however, added that all efforts would be made including the mobilization of resources and manpower from other airports to ensure the smooth operation of international flights at Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi airports.

