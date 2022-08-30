Additional flood relief supplies to reach Pakistan

In light of the situation on the ground and based on Pakistan's needs, China will provide another batch of emergency humanitarian supplies including 25,000 tents to flood-hit Pakistan, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said Monday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :In light of the situation on the ground and based on Pakistan's needs, China will provide another batch of emergency humanitarian supplies including 25,000 tents to flood-hit Pakistan, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said Monday.

The same day, Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a message of condolence to his Pakistani counterpart, Arif Alvi, over the severe floods hitting the country.

On behalf of the Chinese government and people, and in his own name, Xi expressed deep condolences over the victims and sincere sympathy to the bereaved families, the injured and the people in the affected areas.

"We have seen many news stories about the floods, especially videos of the devastation the floods have caused in Pakistan. They are heart-wrenching and staggering. China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic cooperative partners and true friends and good brothers sharing weal and woe. Since Pakistan was hit by the floods, our thoughts have been with the people in the affected areas. We feel deeply for the Pakistani side in this difficult time," Zhao said.

China is stepping up its response to severe rains and flooding across Pakistan which have reportedly killed over 1,000 people.

The spokesperson said that China's State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi expressed sympathy to Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari upon learning the news of the floods, CEN reported.

Last week, Luo Zhaohui, chairman of the China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA), met with Moin ul Haque, Pakistani Ambassador to China.

They discussed the establishment of a joint working group and the designation of liaison officers to implement emergency relief and follow-up cooperation.

According CIDCA, it has increased coordination, and the new batch of flood relief supplies will be delivered by August 30.

In addition, China will continue to provide more support within its capacity for Pakistan's post-disaster reconstruction.

Under the social and livelihood cooperation framework of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, China has provided 4,000 tents, 50,000 blankets and 50,000 pieces of waterproof tarp to Pakistan, which have been delivered to the frontline of disaster relief, noted Zhao.

Moreover, the Red Cross Society of China will provide USD 300,000 in emergency cash assistance to the Pakistan Red Crescent Society.

While the All-Pakistan Chinese Enterprises' Association (APCEA) has donated 15 million PKR to the Prime Minister's Flood Relief Fund.

According to reports, besides the relief fund, APCEA members are also using other ways to extend their helping hand during the flood season.

The Chinese companies in Pakistan are arranging machines to repair the damaged road as an attempt to bring immediate and direct help to the locals.

Ruthless disaster can bring out the best of humanity.

Zhao noted that, "we won't forget that in the wake of the Wenchuan earthquake in 2008, the brotherly Pakistani people rushed to our assistance and sent all their tents in reserve to the stricken area in China.

"Now as the Pakistani people grapple with the floods, we are standing with them. Going forward, China will continue to enhance cooperation with Pakistan in disaster prevention and mitigation and global climate response and provide more assistance to Pakistan in its flood relief efforts and post-disaster reconstruction. We believe those in the disaster-hit areas will surely overcome the flood and rebuild their homes as early as possible," Zhao added.