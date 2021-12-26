UrduPoint.com

Additional Force Deployed In Murree To Facilitate Tourists

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 29 seconds ago Sun 26th December 2021 | 05:10 PM

Additional force deployed in Murree to facilitate tourists

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2021 ) :After weather forecast, additional force have been deployed to facilitate the tourists in Murree to enjoy snowfall.

According to police spokesman, City Police Officer (CPO) Sajid Kayani said that additional force have been deployed to facilitate tourists.

He also advised the visitors to obey traffic rules to avoid traffic jam. CPO also directed the traffic officials to maintain traffic flow in Murree.

On the other hand, City Traffic Police has devised a traffic plan to ensure smooth flow of traffic and also requested the people to cooperate with the Police.

More Stories From Pakistan

