(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Balochistan Mohsin Hassan Butt has said that special arrangements will be made to maintain the flow of traffic in the province specially in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Balochistan Mohsin Hassan Butt has said that special arrangements will be made to maintain the flow of traffic in the province specially in Quetta.

The IGP Balochistan Mohsin Hassan Butt said, an awareness campaign on traffic plan for Eid would also be launched, said a news release on Tuesday.

The IG Police Balochistan said that additional personnel would be deployed on roads to control the traffic in the third decade of Ramazan.

A presentation on the topic traffic Management in Quetta was given by the SSP Traffic Police, Sher Ali.

Additional IG Ishaq Jahangir, DIG Quetta Syed Fida Hassan Shah, AIG Establishment Tahir Alauddin Kasi, AIG Operations Rizwan Omar Gondal, SSP Operations Abdul Haq Umrani and SSP Traffic Sher Ali Hazara were also present in the meeting.