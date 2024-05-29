Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published May 29, 2024 | 11:45 PM

Additional FS leads Pak delegation at 4th Round of Pak-Greece BPC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Additional Foreign Secretary (Europe), Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan on Wednesday led the Pakistan delegation at the 4th Round of Pakistan-Greece Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) in Athens, Greece.

Director General for Political Affairs, Ambassador Roussos Koundouros led the Greek side.

The two sides reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral ties and discussed regional and global developments. They agreed to work together on all issues of mutual interest, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

In Athens, Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan was also received by Deputy Foreign Minister Alexandra Papadopoulou.

