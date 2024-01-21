Open Menu

Additional FS Reaffirms Pakistan’s Commitment To NAM’s Efforts Towards Peace, Equality

Sumaira FH Published January 21, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Additional FS reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to NAM’s efforts towards peace, equality

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) Additional Foreign Secretary United Nations, Ambassador Syed Haider Shah on Sunday outlined Pakistan’s firm commitment to the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and its founding principles.

In a national statement delivered at the 19th NAM Summit in Kampala, Uganda, he also reaffirmed Pakistan’s continued support to the Movement’s efforts towards peace, equality, cooperation and well-being for all.

Ambassador Haider Shah is leading the Pakistan delegation to the NAM Summit after Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani had to cut short his official visit in view of recent developments, the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a press release.

Ambassador Haider Shah underlined that the current multi-dimensional global challenges could only be overcome through effective international collaboration. He called for urgent action to reform the systems of finance, trade and technology to ensure balanced and sustained socio-economic growth, particularly in the developing countries.

The additional foreign secretary also called for an early resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Related Topics

Pakistan Resolution Foreign Office Technology United Nations Visit Jammu Kampala Uganda Sunday All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 January 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 January 2024

4 hours ago
 Steer through time with My Suzuki My Story and win ..

Steer through time with My Suzuki My Story and win exciting prizes!

16 hours ago
 PML-Q unveils tickets for NA, PA seats for upcomin ..

PML-Q unveils tickets for NA, PA seats for upcoming elections

18 hours ago
 Nawaz possess formula to tackle inflation: Marriyu ..

Nawaz possess formula to tackle inflation: Marriyum Aurangzeb

19 hours ago
 Chad McCrary passes away at 49 in London

Chad McCrary passes away at 49 in London

19 hours ago
Moin Khan among contenders for PCB chairmanship: S ..

Moin Khan among contenders for PCB chairmanship: Sources

19 hours ago
 Sania Mirza divorced Shoaib Malik: sources

Sania Mirza divorced Shoaib Malik: sources

19 hours ago
 America is truly a strategic partner of Pakistan. ..

America is truly a strategic partner of Pakistan. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

20 hours ago
 IMF acknowledges stability in Pakistan's economic ..

IMF acknowledges stability in Pakistan's economic activity

22 hours ago
 Pakistan seeks friendly ties with all countries: C ..

Pakistan seeks friendly ties with all countries: Caretaker PM

22 hours ago
 Shaheen reveals reason behind consecutive fourth ..

Shaheen reveals reason behind consecutive fourth loss against New Zealand.

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan