Additional FS Shehryar Calls On Vice President Ghana

Umer Jamshaid Published December 06, 2023 | 11:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) Additional Foreign Secretary (Africa) Ambassador Shehryar Khan on Wednesday made separate calls on Vice-President of the Republic of Ghana Dr. M Bawumia and Foreign Minister and Regional Integration Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey in Accra.

Ambassador Shehryar is currently on a visit to Ghana to attend the Ministerial Conference on Peacekeeping, Foreign Office Spokesperson posted on X.

Related Topics

Africa Foreign Office Visit Accra Ghana

