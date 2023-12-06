Additional FS Shehryar calls on Vice President Ghana

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) Additional Foreign Secretary (Africa) Ambassador Shehryar Khan on Wednesday made separate calls on Vice-President of the Republic of Ghana Dr. M Bawumia and Foreign Minister and Regional Integration Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey in Accra.

Ambassador Shehryar is currently on a visit to Ghana to attend the Ministerial Conference on Peacekeeping, Foreign Office Spokesperson posted on X.