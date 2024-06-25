Open Menu

Additional FS Underlines Significance Of Regional Connectivity

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 25, 2024 | 11:20 PM

Additional FS underlines significance of regional connectivity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) Additional Foreign Secretary (Asia & Pacific) Ambassador Imran Ahmed Siddiqui has underlined the importance of promoting regional connectivity by leveraging complementarities, tapping the potential of technological zones, capacity building of human resource, enhancing access to financing, and providing a conducive environment for high-quality technology investments.

The additional foreign secretary represented Pakistan at the 19th Meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Member States of Asian Cooperation Dialogue (ACD), held in Tehran on 24 June 2024, Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a post on X on Tuesday.

“Ambassador Siddiqui also called for strengthening of sub-regional dialogue and cooperation mechanisms in Asia to address the issues of foreign occupation and persecution in the middle East and South Asia,” it was further added.

