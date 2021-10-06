Additional IG addresses Police Darbar at Police Lines Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Additional Inspector General South Punjab Police during his visit to Police Lines addressed Police Darbar here on Wednesday.

He was welcomed by RPO Zubair Dareshak, DPO Bahawalpur Faisal Kamran, DPO Bahawalnagar Zafar Bazdar, DPO Rahim Yar Khan Asad Sarfraz and SP Staff Muhammad Rizwan Khan.

Additional Inspector General of Police laid floral wreath at the memorial of martyrs.

Capt. (Retd) Zafar Iqbal Awan met the families of police martyrs.

He said that the solution to the problems of the families of the martyrs is a priority.

He said that the retired police personnel are also an asset of the institution as they do play an important role in community policing.

He said that the purpose of the regular visits to these places is to bring improvement in the performance of the staff. Capt. (Retd) Zafar Iqbal Awan said that immediate filing of FIR should be ensured and incidents of child sexual abuse should be prevented. The facilities provided to the police needed to be improved.

Violence in police custody is not allowed at all, he added.

He told that an agreement has been signed with Mukhtar Sheikh Hospital Multan for the provision of treatment of police personnel.

Talks were in process with Army Public school for free education for the children of martyrs.

Additional Inspector General of Police has said that parents should guide their children regarding the use of social media.

Police are also the protector of the honour and dignity of the people.

He said that the prevention of cattle theft should be ensured.

He further said that the process of self-accountability should be adopted. "Perform your responsibilities with positive intent and take care of the self-esteem of the poor in the police station", he directed the police officers. Additional Inspector General of Police has said that do not accept any external or internal pressure in the way of provision of justice.

Collective and individual issues of the police employees were heard in the Police darbar. Additional IG South issued orders on the spot to resolve the issues. Later, the Additional IG of South Punjab Police distributed certificates among the police personnel for good performance.