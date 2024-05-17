Additional IG directs officers to ensure strict compliance of court orders

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Additional IG Investigation Punjab Muhammad Idrees Ahmad presided a video link meeting of the Investigation branch at the Central Police Office, in which all SSPs, SPs Investigation, DSP Legal and other supervisory officers of the province participated

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Additional IG Investigation Punjab Muhammad Idrees Ahmad presided a video link meeting of the Investigation branch at the Central Police Office, in which all SSPs, SPs Investigation, DSP Legal and other supervisory officers of the province participated.

In the meeting, the Additional IG Investigation Punjab directed the officers to ensure strict compliance of the orders issued by the Honourable High Court. He explained the court orders in four important cases individually. He said that the date, time and location of the arrest of the accused should be registered in the daily office diary (roznamcha) in each case, and while taking the accused out of the lock-ups for investigation purpose, it should also be registered in the diary.

He said that there is no justification for the investigating officer to write the zimnis from his subordinates, so all the investigating officers should write all the zimnis by themselves.

He directed that the report under section 173 of the criminal code should be submitted to the mohaffiz branch within 24 hours. He said that Investigation Branch Punjab has conducted capacity building courses as a result of which 10426 master trainers of various categories have been prepared. He further said that the district officers should categorize the investigating officers considering their skills and expertise, and according to the category, cases should be entrusted to them for investigation.