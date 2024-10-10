Open Menu

Additional IG Directs Strict Enforcement Of Anti-Rape Investigation & Trial Act 2021

Faizan Hashmi Published October 10, 2024 | 08:50 PM

Additional IG directs strict enforcement of Anti-Rape Investigation & Trial Act 2021

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Additional IG Investigation Punjab Muhammad Idrees Ahmad has directed the investigative officers to rectify deficiencies in investigations, ensuring that court-related matters are handled more effectively in line with the provisions of the Anti-Rape Act and Standing Orders.

He said this while chairing a meeting at the Central Police Office here on Thursday. DIG Investigation Lahore, along with all SSPs of investigation across the province and other officers, participated via video link.

During the meeting, the Additional IG Investigation provided a briefing on the Anti-Rape Investigation and Trial Act 2021. He stressed the need for strict compliance with this Act. He said that investigations of scheduled crimes will be conducted by the SSOIU, which has 115 units and 1,050 trained investigative officers in Punjab.

He instructed that the investigation of scheduled crimes should be marked solely for the SSOIU. He further directed that if the complainant or victim is dissatisfied with the investigation, the investigation should be immediately transferred to an SP or SSP, who will conduct the inquiry themselves. The transfer should be marked to an officer of the same rank or a senior officer.

Muhammad Idrees Ahmad additionally directed that pending challans in Lahore and Faisalabad be resolved as soon as possible.

The meeting was attended by DIG Investigation Punjab Azhar Akram, SSP Admin Kashif Aslam, SSP Investigation-I Madam Shazia Sarwar, DSP Legal-I Qadeer Anwar, and DSP Legal-II Arsalan Saif.

