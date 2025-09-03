Additional IG directs zero-tolerance policy against overloaded vehicles

Open Menu

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) has reaffirmed its commitment to enhancing road safety and public service delivery during a high-level operational meeting of its North Region held on Wednesday.

The meeting was chaired by Additional Inspector General, North Region Muhammad Wisal Fakhar Sultan, with zonal commanders of N-5 North and Motorway North Zone and all sector commanders in attendance, said a press release.

The meeting included comprehensive presentations from the Zonal Commanders of N-5 North and Motorway North Zone.

Zonal Commanders delivered detailed presentations outlining their respective zones operational activities, key performance indicators, and strategic challenges.

The Addl. IG commended both commanders for their outstanding operational results and effective management.

Furthermore the Additional IG given following directions to enhance service delivery and public trust for cultivating a positive public perception of the NHMP through professional and courteous engagement with commuters.

Providing prompt and compassionate assistance to all road users in distress is much needed. Intensify efforts to raise public awareness of road safety practices. Enhanced Monitoring & Enforcement against lane violation and over speeding.

A special emphasis was placed on Axle Load Compliance Regulations (ALCR). The Addl. IG directed a policy of zero tolerance to decisively overcome issues related to overweight vehicles and preserve road infrastructure.

Meeting was concluded with a reaffirmed commitment to excellence. All personnel are directed to implement these directives with diligence to ensure the NHMP North Region continues to serve with utmost efficiency and integrity.

