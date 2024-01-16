Additional IG Dr. Ishtiaq Marwat Retires
Faizan Hashmi Published January 16, 2024 | 07:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) In a commendable career spanning 32 years, Additional IG Dr. Ishtiaq Marwat has retired from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police.
A farewell party was organized to honor his dedicated service, attended by police officials, including IG Akhtar Hayat Khan here on Tuesday.
Dr.
Ishtiaq Marwat, known for his policing acumen, received accolades from IG Khan, who praised his commitment to addressing issues and acknowledged his pivotal role in policing reforms.
The retiring officer's contributions were particularly highlighted in Charsadda and Kohat.
The event concluded with IG Akhtar Hayat Khan presenting Dr. Ishtiaq Marwat with a special souvenir and a police shield.
