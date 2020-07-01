UrduPoint.com
Additional IG Highway Distributes Prizes

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 11:10 AM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Additional Highway Police Punjab, Capt. (retd) Zafar Iqbal Awan visited Bahawalpur and distributed prizes and awards among officials and personnel of the department.

According to details, Additional IG Highway Police Punjab, Capt. (retd) Zafar Iqbal Awan visited the office of the department in Bahawalpur where a prize distribution ceremony was held.

He distributed prizes and awards among the officials and personnel on good performance.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that Punjab Highway Police had been given 50 new vehicles for improving highway patrolling.

He said that other equipment, devices and facilities were also being provided to the Highway Police Punjab.

He said that steps were being taken to bring further improvement in performance of the department to ensure maintenance of law and order.

Superintendent Police, Highway Punjab for Bahawalpur region, Chaudhary Muhammad Sharif, DSP Zahid Majeed, DSP Mazhar Watto and other officials were present.

