Additional IG holds Grand Darbar at Police Line Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :Additional Inspector General South Punjab Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal held Grand Darbar of police at Police Lines here on Sunady.

He was welcomed by Regional Police Officer (RPO) Bahawalpur Zubair Dareshak and District Police Officers of all three districts of Bahawalpur Division. A smart contingent of police presented Guard of Honor to Additional IG South Punjab.

He visited monument of martyrs and presented flowers. While addressing Police Darbar, he said that work on police reforms is being done to ensure merit and justice. He said that with the establishment of the new police command in South Punjab, problems of people of this area will be resolved at their doorsteps.

He said that all police personnel must treat visiting citizens with respect and solve their problems on priority.

He directed district heads of police to take steps for the welfare of police personnel of their respective districts. He said that police needs to work on improving its image among masses and it can only be done by self-accountability and working on merit.

Additional IG said that there was no place in the force for officers who exceed their limits and abuse power.