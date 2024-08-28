Additional IG Investigation Chairs Video-link Meeting Of CPOs, DPOs
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 28, 2024 | 08:40 PM
A video-link meeting was chaired by Additional IG Investigation Punjab Muhammad Idrees Ahmed at the Central Police Office (CPO) here on Wednesday, wherein all CPOs, DPOs, SSPs, and SPs Investigation from across the province participated
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) A video-link meeting was chaired by Additional IG Investigation Punjab Muhammad Idrees Ahmed at the Central Police Office (CPO) here on Wednesday, wherein all CPOs, DPOs, SSPs, and SPs Investigation from across the province participated.
The meeting was also attended by DIG Legal Awais Malik, DSP Legal Qadeer Anwar, DSP Legal Arslan Saif, DSP Monitoring Sheikh Muzaffar Akram, and In-charge CDR Sumiya Khan.
The meeting was briefed on implementation of high court orders related to pending challans. The additional IG Investigation expressed strong displeasure over delay in submission of challans in a timely manner.
He instructed all SSPs Investigation to improve their supervisory role to ensure timely submission of challans. He said that CPOs and DPOs should oversee implementation of court orders and resolve pending challans as quickly as possible.
He emphasised that all supervisory officers must ensure that challans are submitted to the court within 17 days.
He directed that officers who fail to submit challans on time must provide a written explanation for the delay. Muhammad Idrees Ahmad also instructed that all pending challans should be cleared immediately and certificates issued accordingly.
Recent Stories
SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West districts
Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Experts
Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW)
Increasing judges number to help provide speedy justice: Barrister Malik
DC declares Aug 29, 30 holidays for schools in Nawabshah due to heavy rain
Ongoing projects to strengthen tourism industry, boost economy: Advisor
CM visits coastal districts to review rain situation
Schools will remain open in Karachi on August 29
Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to condole his brother's death
Health secretary orders comprehensive review of teaching hospitals
Power minister forms committee to convert imported coal IPPs on Thar coal
PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup
More Stories From Pakistan
-
MoHR holds panel discussion on 'Fostering tolerance and Inclusivity'4 hours ago
-
Development of mega Gwadar project to end economic stagnation in areas: Governor5 hours ago
-
DC Jhal Magsi visits Govt Boys Higher Secondary School Gandawa5 hours ago
-
Qasim Naveed Qamar appoints as focal person for rain emergency in Tando Muhammad Khan5 hours ago
-
Pre-arrest bail application of CM KP accepted5 hours ago
-
KPK governor advocates use of local resources for energy generation5 hours ago
-
2 criminals arrested in injured condition5 hours ago
-
Govt to begin privatization of DISCOs by April 2025: Minister5 hours ago
-
SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West districts5 hours ago
-
Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Experts5 hours ago
-
Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW)5 hours ago
-
Increasing judges number to help provide speedy justice: Barrister Malik6 hours ago