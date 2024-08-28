Additional IG Investigation chairs video-link meeting of CPOs, DPOs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) A video-link meeting was chaired by Additional IG Investigation Punjab Muhammad Idrees Ahmed at the Central Police Office (CPO) here on Wednesday, wherein all CPOs, DPOs, SSPs, and SPs Investigation from across the province participated.

The meeting was also attended by DIG Legal Awais Malik, DSP Legal Qadeer Anwar, DSP Legal Arslan Saif, DSP Monitoring Sheikh Muzaffar Akram, and In-charge CDR Sumiya Khan.

The meeting was briefed on implementation of high court orders related to pending challans. The additional IG Investigation expressed strong displeasure over delay in submission of challans in a timely manner.

He instructed all SSPs Investigation to improve their supervisory role to ensure timely submission of challans. He said that CPOs and DPOs should oversee implementation of court orders and resolve pending challans as quickly as possible.

He emphasised that all supervisory officers must ensure that challans are submitted to the court within 17 days.

He directed that officers who fail to submit challans on time must provide a written explanation for the delay. Muhammad Idrees Ahmad also instructed that all pending challans should be cleared immediately and certificates issued accordingly.