Additional IG Office To Be Functional In A Week: Inam Ghani

Faizan Hashmi 13 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 05:46 PM

Additional IG office to be functional in a week: Inam Ghani

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Additional IG Inam Ghani said his office would be functional in a week after inauguration by CM Punjab to ensure resolution of all kind of criminal cases registered here quite through merit-based investigation.

Addressing a press conference arranged here Tuesday, he stressed fake police encounter,torture and women harassment would be halted on priority basis.

He said busting of drugs peddlers with recovering drugs was prime responsibility of ANF but it had to be carried out by police department.He said police was being entangled in cattle market, coronavirus and other petty issues causing it to divert from prime concern of maintaining peace.

He said effective measures were being adopted to change police culture everywhere. He said that rules of business were being changed now, In order to empower the prime security public department to control crime ratio effectively. He informed that police was given authority as it could change investigation and appeals' hearings as per their suitability to resolve the cases on priority basis.

Inam Ghani said a brief plan for safe city project and setting up new police stations across the region was underway. He termed increase in number of police staff from existent 28,000 ones, was indispensable in the region. I am in great effort to bring new vehicles and resources in police stations, he maintained.

I had delivered message to all CPOs and RPOs to register every case to be brought in police station. We wouldn't tolerate increasing number of registered crimes. Unlawful harassment or torture at police stations wouldn't be bore at all. Anybody being marked as sinful during process of judicial inquiry, wouldn't be saved from punishment, he said.

Additional IG hinted at evolving coordinated strategy to benefit families of deceased police officers. He paid tribute to martyred police officers as they held example of bravery by offering sacrifice while performing duty. Their embraced martyrdom just to save future of masses and upcoming generation, he remarked.

He assured that none of the department either police or others would now look into North (Upper Punjab) to resolve their problems. The authority which we have been needed is present with us, he said. He added that job of police would be continued relentlessly and not stop every level in future.

"I would write down ACRs of all RPOs to which received the authority" he said. He categorically said that they wouldn't have to go Lahore for their personal work. "However I didn't possess authority of doing inter-district transfer,some things were delayed by dint of some bindings."he added.

