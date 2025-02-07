Additional IG Operations Punjab Attends Policing Seminar
Published February 07, 2025
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) A seminar on the topic of policing was held at the University of Management and Technology (UMT), where Additional IG Operations Punjab Shahzada Sultan attended the event as chief guest.
The seminar was also attended by Chief Advisor UMT Lieutenant General (R) Javed Hassan.
During the event, Additional IG Shahzada Sultan addressed the police officers who had received scholarships at UMT, expressing his happiness in visiting the university.
Shahzada Sultan emphasized that UMT’s scholarships, amounting to millions of rupees, are a great support for police officers, and he expressed his gratitude to UMT for their contributions.
He praised the UMT for conducting the best capacity-building programs for police officers, noting that UMT is one of the most organized universities in the world.
He added that knowledge cannot be achieved without love and passion.
He further said that upon completing education, officers should show their gratitude to the institution through exemplary public service.
He highlighted the pivotal role that parents and teachers play in the training and development of individuals. Lieutenant General (R) Javed Hassan congratulated the police scholars, stating that the collaboration between UMT and Punjab Police would be beneficial for Pakistan, and the scholars' excellent performance would bring honor to both the institution and the department.
Spokesperson for Punjab Police shared that at the conclusion of the ceremony, Shahzada Sultan and Chief Advisor UMT Lieutenant General (R) Javed Hassan distributed certificates to the police scholars.
