Additional IG PHP distributes regularization letters among 30 contract employees

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :A ceremony was held at the Punjab Highway Patrol Head Office here on Friday to distribute regularization letters among contract employees.

Additional IGP PHP Shahid Hanif distributed regularization orders among 30 contract employees, including five junior clerks, two naib qasid, 14 langris and nine sweepers.

Expressing good wishes for the employees, Additional IG PHP said: "I am happy today to give PHP employees their right." The employees are Mohsin, Zahid, Abbas, Abdul Latif, Naeem, Mushtaq, Hoyasaa, Adnan,Atif Sohail, Liaqat Ejaz, Rafiullah, Zameer, Anil, Jaber, Ahmed, Nazakat, Fayyaz, Jahangir,Amir, Iqbal, Amanullah. , Bashir, Farid, Raza, Syed Jaber, Irfan, Rizwan, Mukhtar and Sajjad.