UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Additional IG PHP Distributes Regularization Letters Among 30 Contract Employees

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 05:10 PM

Additional IG PHP distributes regularization letters among 30 contract employees

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :A ceremony was held at the Punjab Highway Patrol Head Office here on Friday to distribute regularization letters among contract employees.

Additional IGP PHP Shahid Hanif distributed regularization orders among 30 contract employees, including five junior clerks, two naib qasid, 14 langris and nine sweepers.

Expressing good wishes for the employees, Additional IG PHP said: "I am happy today to give PHP employees their right." The employees are Mohsin, Zahid, Abbas, Abdul Latif, Naeem, Mushtaq, Hoyasaa, Adnan,Atif Sohail, Liaqat Ejaz, Rafiullah, Zameer, Anil, Jaber, Ahmed, Nazakat, Fayyaz, Jahangir,Amir, Iqbal, Amanullah. , Bashir, Farid, Raza, Syed Jaber, Irfan, Rizwan, Mukhtar and Sajjad.

Related Topics

Punjab Philippine Peso

Recent Stories

55,537 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan squads for South Africa and Zimbabwe anno ..

5 minutes ago

UN chief urges concerted effort worldwide to end c ..

8 minutes ago

President Alvi opens Clean and Green Pakistan Scou ..

8 minutes ago

No reason to stop using AstraZeneca Covid-19 vacci ..

8 minutes ago

Egypt's terror law use against critics slammed at ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.