Additional IG Police directs strict action against land grabbers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police (South Punjab) Capt Retd Zafar Iqbal stated that Police would not tolerate land grabbing even at an inch of state land.

In this regard, the Police will offer all possible assistance to government departments especially in retrieval of the grabbed land. He said this while talking to Director Anti-Corruption Haider Abbas Watto, here on Monday.

The role of Anti Corruption department was of vital importance to eliminate menace of corruption from the society. The Police in collaboration with Anti-Corruption department would tighten noose around corrupt elements.

Self-Accountability process have been started in Police department, said Additional IG Police, adding that the corrupt police officials would have to face strict punishment. He also directed Police Officers to pursue land grabbing cases properly. He directed them to keep monitoring law and order situation. Similarly, police patrolling is also yielding positive results. Director Anti-Corruption Haider Abbas Watto thanked Additional IG Police for extending cooperation to abolish menace of corruption.