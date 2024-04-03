Open Menu

Additional IG Reviews Professional Affairs Of 1787 Complaint Center

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 03, 2024 | 09:15 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) A meeting was held on the professional affairs of 1787 Complaint Center under the supervision of Additional IG Internal Accountability Branch (IAB) Imran Mehmood in Central Police Office here on Wednesday, in which the complaints received at the Center and the ongoing measures for their redressal were reviewed.

All RPOs, CPOs and DPOs of the province participated through video link.

Additional IG (IAB) Imran Mehmood has given the task to resolve all pending complaints at 1787 Complaint Center at the earliest. He directed that the RPOs, DPOs should complete the reports as soon as possible in all the applications under their supervision and send them to the CPO. He directed that priority redressal of complaints and applications filed by women citizens should be ensured in all cases.

Justice should be provided with immediate action on the complaints of women's harassment, abuse, fraud and property dispute. He directed the officers to provide convenience to the citizens by following the SOPs of FIR registration and investigation within the stipulated time.

Imran Mahmood said that the officers and officials who do not take timely action on the requests of the citizens have no right to remain on field posting. He directed the DPOs to personally monitor the redressal of complaints received from 1787 by conducting surprise inspections and dashboard too. He said that 1787 complaint center is active seven days a week for the convenience of citizens, workload should be handled more effectively.

AIG Complaints Ihsanullah Chauhan and other officers were also present in the meeting.

