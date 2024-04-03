Additional IG Reviews Professional Affairs Of 1787 Complaint Center
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 03, 2024 | 09:15 PM
A meeting was held on the professional affairs of 1787 Complaint Center under the supervision of Additional IG Internal Accountability Branch (IAB) Imran Mehmood in Central Police Office here on Wednesday, in which the complaints received at the Center and the ongoing measures for their redressal were reviewed
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) A meeting was held on the professional affairs of 1787 Complaint Center under the supervision of Additional IG Internal Accountability Branch (IAB) Imran Mehmood in Central Police Office here on Wednesday, in which the complaints received at the Center and the ongoing measures for their redressal were reviewed.
All RPOs, CPOs and DPOs of the province participated through video link.
Additional IG (IAB) Imran Mehmood has given the task to resolve all pending complaints at 1787 Complaint Center at the earliest. He directed that the RPOs, DPOs should complete the reports as soon as possible in all the applications under their supervision and send them to the CPO. He directed that priority redressal of complaints and applications filed by women citizens should be ensured in all cases.
Justice should be provided with immediate action on the complaints of women's harassment, abuse, fraud and property dispute. He directed the officers to provide convenience to the citizens by following the SOPs of FIR registration and investigation within the stipulated time.
Imran Mahmood said that the officers and officials who do not take timely action on the requests of the citizens have no right to remain on field posting. He directed the DPOs to personally monitor the redressal of complaints received from 1787 by conducting surprise inspections and dashboard too. He said that 1787 complaint center is active seven days a week for the convenience of citizens, workload should be handled more effectively.
AIG Complaints Ihsanullah Chauhan and other officers were also present in the meeting.
Recent Stories
Members of WWB to be selected soon: Fazal Shakoor
Appreciation shield for APP reporter on PSL coverage
Suspicious letters sent to four LHC judges handed over to CTD: DIG Operations
Sindh cabinet lifts ban on recruitment, grants extension to COVID doctors, other ..
CDA, PITB sign agreement for digitisation of official record
Revolutionary solid waste management plan set to transform Hazro Town
PRA working with corruption free mechanism: Minister
RUDA, Scoda establish twin cities pact, redefining urban development dynamics
CPO issues special directives for dolphin squad officials
'Like a mountain collapsed': Taiwan reels from biggest quake in 25 years
Gilani affirms country's path forward anchored in ZAB's legacy
Eurozone inflation falls faster than expected in March
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Members of WWB to be selected soon: Fazal Shakoor4 minutes ago
-
Suspicious letters sent to four LHC judges handed over to CTD: DIG Operations4 minutes ago
-
Sindh cabinet lifts ban on recruitment, grants extension to COVID doctors, other staff18 minutes ago
-
CDA, PITB sign agreement for digitisation of official record7 minutes ago
-
Revolutionary solid waste management plan set to transform Hazro Town4 minutes ago
-
PRA working with corruption free mechanism: Minister4 minutes ago
-
CPO issues special directives for dolphin squad officials4 minutes ago
-
Gilani affirms country's path forward anchored in ZAB's legacy4 minutes ago
-
Bilal Yasin orders to dismiss all 93 invigilators of BISE Examination centre4 minutes ago
-
PFA teams impose over Rs100m fines for violating regulations4 minutes ago
-
Rs 1.5 mln released for medical expenses of police employees4 minutes ago
-
PM invites French companies to invest in Pakistan57 minutes ago