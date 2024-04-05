Open Menu

Additional IG Reviews Progress Report Of Ten Years Of Cases, Challans

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 05, 2024 | 11:47 PM

Additional IG reviews progress report of ten years of cases, challans

A meeting was held at the Central Police Office here on Friday, under the chairmanship of Additional IG Investigation Punjab Muhammad Idrees Ahmed, in which all SSPs, SPs Investigation and other investigation officers of the province participated through video link

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) A meeting was held at the Central Police Office here on Friday, under the chairmanship of Additional IG Investigation Punjab Muhammad Idrees Ahmed, in which all SSPs, SPs Investigation and other investigation officers of the province participated through video link.

In the meeting, the follow-up progress report of ten years of cases and challans was reviewed. Additional IG Investigation Punjab declared the previous reports of pending challans and cases under investigation as unsatisfactory in all districts except for a few districts. Additional IG Investigation Punjab directed the SP/SDPO to review the completion of the diary (roznamcha) on a daily basis.

The performance of each district regarding the pending challan and the cases under investigation was also considered.

Additional IG Investigation Punjab Muhammad Idrees Ahmad has given the task of speedy disposal of pending cases to all SPs Investigations with close coordination of the prosecution department. Additional IG Investigation directed that strict legal action be taken against those who are addicted to filing false cases.

He emphasised that all the officers should complete the pending work by Eid-ul-Fitr and send the clearance reports to the headquarters.

DIG Investigation Punjab Azhar Akram, AIG Monitoring Tariq Mehboob, SP Investigation Shazia Sarwar, DSP Muzaffar Akram and other officers were present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Progress All

Recent Stories

Personal ego, divisive politics can resolve issues ..

Personal ego, divisive politics can resolve issues: Bilawal

6 minutes ago
 ECC approves wheat procurement plan for year 2024

ECC approves wheat procurement plan for year 2024

14 minutes ago
 FIA arrests passenger, facilitator, recovers 16 kg ..

FIA arrests passenger, facilitator, recovers 16 kg gold from airport

10 minutes ago
 Authorities impose Section 144 ahead of Pashmina m ..

Authorities impose Section 144 ahead of Pashmina march in Ladakh

10 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz Sharif to leave for Saudi Arabia on Sat ..

PM Shehbaz Sharif to leave for Saudi Arabia on Saturday: Minister for Informatio ..

11 minutes ago
 President lauds role of Pakistan’s Armed Forces ..

President lauds role of Pakistan’s Armed Forces in defending national frontier ..

35 minutes ago
Australia's ex-foreign minister named UN Myanmar e ..

Australia's ex-foreign minister named UN Myanmar envoy

3 minutes ago
 No protection for Gaza civilians, aid workers, UN ..

No protection for Gaza civilians, aid workers, UN Security Council told

3 minutes ago
 CCP aims to propose digital competition bill for P ..

CCP aims to propose digital competition bill for Pakistani market

3 minutes ago
 Wall Street stocks shrug off strong jobs data

Wall Street stocks shrug off strong jobs data

12 minutes ago
 Landa breaks collarbone in another Tour of Basque ..

Landa breaks collarbone in another Tour of Basque Country crash

1 minute ago
 Strict security arrangements ensured on Juma-tul-W ..

Strict security arrangements ensured on Juma-tul-Wida, Youm Al-Quds

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan