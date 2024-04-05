Additional IG reviews progress report of ten years of cases, challans

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) A meeting was held at the Central Police Office here on Friday, under the chairmanship of Additional IG Investigation Punjab Muhammad Idrees Ahmed, in which all SSPs, SPs Investigation and other investigation officers of the province participated through video link.

In the meeting, the follow-up progress report of ten years of cases and challans was reviewed. Additional IG Investigation Punjab declared the previous reports of pending challans and cases under investigation as unsatisfactory in all districts except for a few districts. Additional IG Investigation Punjab directed the SP/SDPO to review the completion of the diary (roznamcha) on a daily basis.

The performance of each district regarding the pending challan and the cases under investigation was also considered.

Additional IG Investigation Punjab Muhammad Idrees Ahmad has given the task of speedy disposal of pending cases to all SPs Investigations with close coordination of the prosecution department. Additional IG Investigation directed that strict legal action be taken against those who are addicted to filing false cases.

He emphasised that all the officers should complete the pending work by Eid-ul-Fitr and send the clearance reports to the headquarters.

DIG Investigation Punjab Azhar Akram, AIG Monitoring Tariq Mehboob, SP Investigation Shazia Sarwar, DSP Muzaffar Akram and other officers were present in the meeting.