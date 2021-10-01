UrduPoint.com

Additional IG South Punjab Visits Civil Lines Police Station

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 08:19 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Additional Inspector General of South Punjab Police, Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal visited Bahawalpur and inspected the condition of the Civil Lines Police Station.

He also inspected cells and the front desk of the police station.

He reviewed the record of the police station. Additional IG of South Punjab said that Community Policing should be promoted. He said that sense of security should prevail among the people through effective patrolling. He issued orders on the requests of complainants present in the police station.

