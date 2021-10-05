UrduPoint.com

Additional IG South Punjab Visits DPO Office Bahawalpur

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 08:22 PM

Additional Inspector General of South Punjab Police Captain (retd) Zafar Iqbal Awan Tuesday visited DPO Office Bahawalpur and reviewed the performance of various branches

Regional Police Officer Bahawalpur Muhammad Zubair Dareshk, DPO Bahawalpur Muhammad Faisal Kamran, DPO Bahawalnagar Muhammad Zafar Buzdar, DPO Rahim Yar Khan Asad Sarfaraz and SP Staff South Punjab Police Office Muhammad Rizwan Khan were also present.

Additional Inspector General said that under the open-door policy, the problems of complainants should be solved on a priority basis.

He directed that walk-through gates should be installed at the entrance of the office and the security should be ensured after security check.

He checked remotely located police stations with the help of CCTV cameras from the monitoring room of the DPO office.

During the inspection of the welfare branch, he said that the problems of the families of the martyrs should be resolved on priority basis without any delay. Similarly, issues related to pensions and other dues of retired police personnel should be resolved immediately.

Medical related cases of police personnel should also be resolved quickly. Capt. (Retd) Zafar Iqbal Awan inaugurated the residential barracks for the young police personnel of the police line. DPO Muhammad Faisal Kamran gave a briefing on various issues.

