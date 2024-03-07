Additional IG Special Branch chairs 62 Regional Officers Conference

Additional IG Special Branch Zulfiqar Hameed chaired 62 Regional Officers Conference at Special Branch Punjab Headquarters, here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Additional IG Special Branch Zulfiqar Hameed chaired 62 Regional Officers Conference at Special Branch Punjab Headquarters, here on Thursday.

The performance of all regions was reviewed in detail in the conference.

Zulfiqar Hameed reviewed the performance of Intelligence Reporting System (ARIS) region wise. He directed to ensure the use of modern technology in the preparation of daily situation reports.

He said that he will personally monitor the reporting on prices, including Ramadan package.

He said that the use of modern technology will lead to further increase in the working affairs of the Special Branch.

The Additional IG Special Branch Punjab directed to take assistance in preparation of analytical reports from Intelligence Reporting System (ARIS) database.

He said that the up-gradation of the infrastructure of the special branch is going on in all the districts.

DIG Security, DIG Intelligence, SSP Admin, and all regional officers of Special Branch participated in the conference.