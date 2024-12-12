Additional IG Visits Newly Established Police Training School In DIKhan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 12, 2024 | 12:10 AM
DERA ISMAEL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) In a significant move to enhance police training capabilities, Additional IG Training Dr Muhammad Akhtar Abbas on Wednesday visited the newly established Police Training School in Dera Ismail Khan.
The visit, which took place on December 11, aimed to inspect the facilities and discuss the activation of the school.
Regional Police Officer Jahanzeb Nazir Khan, District Police Chief Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada, and Director Police Training School Dera were also present during the visit.
The officials agreed to activate the school as soon as possible, with a formally constituted team set to play a key role in making it functional.
APP/saz/378
