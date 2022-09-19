Additional IGP announces cash reward for citizen for killing robber

Additional Inspector General of Police, Karachi Javed Alam Odho on Monday announced a cash reward of Rs. 50,000 for a citizen who killed a robber and also appealed to the citizens to be careful in such incidents as their lives were precious

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police, Karachi Javed Alam Odho on Monday announced a cash reward of Rs. 50,000 for a citizen who killed a robber and also appealed to the citizens to be careful in such incidents as their lives were precious.

According to Karachi Police spokesperson, three robbers were attempting to rob a citizen Shahid Nawaz, who in resistance opened fire on the robbers during which one robber was killed while two of his accomplices were arrested by the patrolling police.

Arrested were identified as Kaleemullah and Raziullah. Police recovered illegal weapons and a motorcycle from their possession.

Killed robber was shifted to hospital and further investigations were initiated.