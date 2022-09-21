Additional IGP announces cash reward for Shaheen Force personnel

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi Javed Alam Odho on Wednesday announced a cash reward of Rs. 50,000 and commendation certificates for personnel of Shaheen Force for arresting a street criminal after an encounter.

According to spokesperson for Karachi Police, Shaheen Force personnel during patrolling successfully saved the citizen from being robbed near Samama shopping center and arrested the accused in injured condition after an exchange of firing.

The snatched items and weapons were recovered from arrested accused identified as Abdul Razzaq.