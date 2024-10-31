Open Menu

Additional IGP Distributes Modern Patrol Cars Among 15 Police

Faizan Hashmi Published October 31, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Additional IGP distributes modern patrol cars among 15 Police

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Additional Inspector General (AIG) Police Karachi, Javed Alam Odho, on Thursday distributed 15 patrol cars equipped with modern technology among 15 Police Madadgar Unit during a ceremony at the Karachi Police Office.

The event was attended by DIGP Admin, ADIGP Admin, ADIGP Legal, DSP 15 Police Madadgar and other officers.

ADIGP Admin briefed the attendees on the features of the patrol cars, after which the Additional IGP inspected the vehicles.

The city police chief also met with the officers and staff of the unit, issuing important directives concerning the 15 Police Madadgar operations.

In the first phase of distribution, 15 patrol cars were handed over by the Additional IGP, with 7 assigned to District South, 6 to District East, 1 to District Central, and 1 to the 15 Police Office at the airport.

Related Topics

Karachi Police Technology Vehicles Event Airport

Recent Stories

Suzuki Every: A New Chapter in Pakistan’s Automo ..

Suzuki Every: A New Chapter in Pakistan’s Automotive Landscape

57 minutes ago
 Pakistani Companies participate in Beauty World Mi ..

Pakistani Companies participate in Beauty World Middle East 2024

2 hours ago
 ICAP’s CFO Conference Emphasizes Inclusive Growt ..

ICAP’s CFO Conference Emphasizes Inclusive Growth and Strategic Business Trans ..

2 hours ago
 No visa fee for Sikh pilgrims who want to visit Pa ..

No visa fee for Sikh pilgrims who want to visit Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Natasha Danish acquitted in Karsaz traffic acciden ..

Natasha Danish acquitted in Karsaz traffic accident case

3 hours ago
 Sanai Mirza celebrates son Izhaan Mirza Malik’s ..

Sanai Mirza celebrates son Izhaan Mirza Malik’s 6th birthday

4 hours ago
Two brothers hit by speeding car in Lahore die

Two brothers hit by speeding car in Lahore die

5 hours ago
 Govt decides to shut down CNG stations in December ..

Govt decides to shut down CNG stations in December, January

5 hours ago
 Madiha Imam advises against marrying someone who l ..

Madiha Imam advises against marrying someone who lives abroad

6 hours ago
 Increase in number of users slow down Facebook, ot ..

Increase in number of users slow down Facebook, other META platforms: PTA

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 October 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan