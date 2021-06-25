Additional IGP for single line parking on Abdullah Haroon Road

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Additional IGP - Karachi Imran Yaqoob Minhas Friday following suggestion of electronic dealers directed DIGP - Traffic to ensure single line parking on Abdullah Haroon Road by Saturday.

In his meeting with Karachi Electronic Dealers Association (KEDA) delegation, led by KEDA President Rizwan Irfan, the Addl. IGP issued directives to Karachi Traffic Police that in first phase of its campaign against illegal parking, single line parking on Abdullah Haroon Road from Regal Chowk be ensured, said a news release.

Imran Yaqoob Minhas told the visiting delegation that illegal parking was a long standing issue of city and traffic police was taking all possible steps to overcome it.

Delegation on the occasion, briefed Additional IGP about steps taken by KEDA to curb sale and purchase of stolen mobile phones in major markets of the city. Details of identity cards and other data of the persons concerned are required to be recorded for purchase and sale of used mobile phones.

