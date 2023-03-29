Additional IGP for strict security, enhancing actions against crimes

UrduPoint.com

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police Karachi Javed Alam Odho on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting at Karachi Police Office (KPO).

Zonal DIGPs, DIGP - CIA, District SSPs, SSPs Investigation and other senior officers participated in the meeting.

The three zonal DIGPs briefed the Karachi Police chief regarding the performance of their zones.

He directed the officers concerned to work on a strict strategy to enhance the police actions against proclaimed offenders and absconders, coordinated actions against street crimes, drug peddling, gambling dens, gutka and other crimes.

The Additional IGP issued instructions to take strict measures to control the increasing incidents of kidnapping for ransom, theft of motorcycles and vehicles in the city.

Javed Alam Odho ordered to tighten security and increase police patrolling in the surroundings of mosques, Imambargahs, religious gatherings, Taraweeh and Suhr and Iftar hours during Ramazan.

He directed the zonal DIGPs to form inspection teams to review the security measures in the city, that prepare reports and submit to the higher authorities.

The police chief called for more effective security of the census staff and the bachat bazaars and markets in the city.

At the end of the meeting, Additional IGP - Karachi instructed to utilize all possible means to ensure the safety of people's lives and property.

