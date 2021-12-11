Additional-IGP for tight security arrangements during polling day

Additional Inspector General of Police South Punjab (IGP) Capt (retd) Zaffar Iqbal Awan on Saturday visited polling station in Khanewal to check security arrangements for polling day

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police South Punjab (IGP) Capt (retd) Zaffar Iqbal Awan on Saturday visited polling station in Khanewal to check security arrangements for polling day.

He during his visit directed the officers to ensure tight security arrangements during polling for by-election in Khanewal in order to avoid any untoward incident.

The additional-IGP directed officers concerned for early dispatch of polling material under tight security and asked them not allow entry of any irrelevant person in the polling stations and ensure protection of polling staff.

He also visited sensitive polling stations and directed officers for more tight arrangements at these polling stations.

He said that strict action would be taken on display of weapon and aerial firing after the results.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Multan Division Dr Irshad Ahmed said that transport plan for dispatch of polling material has been finalized.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Javed Akbar Riaz said that tight security plan has been made for protection of polling staff and polling material.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khanewal Zaheer Abbas Sherazi, District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Nadeem Abbas and other concerned officers were also present on the occasion.