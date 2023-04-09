Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Additional IGP For Use Of Scientific Methods In Investigation

Umer Jamshaid Published April 09, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Additional IGP for use of scientific methods in investigation

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :Additional Inspector General Police for South Punjab, Maqsood-Ul-Hassan has emphasized the need to avail modern information technology and scientific methods to investigate cases lodged at police stations.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, Additional IGP for South Punjab, Maqsood-Ul-Hassan visited DPO Bahawalpur Office where he held a meeting with Regional Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Raey Babar Saeed, District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Syed Muhammad Abbas and senior officials of the Police Department.

The Additional IGP reviewed performance of Investigation Officers, SDPOs, SHOs and other police officials. He also reviewed pace of work in investigation into FIRs and tracing out whereabouts of the criminals besides arresting them. He urged the police officials must avail modern information technology and scientific methods in investigation process and tracing out the whereabouts of the suspects.

Speaking to the police officials, he said that modern information technology and scientific devices had become need of hour which helped Police Department to trace out the whereabouts of criminals and to arrest them timely.

He assigned the task to SDPOs to accelerate the pace of investigation into FIRs and to ensure arrest of the criminals who could not be taken into custody so far. "It is duty of the police officials to ensure arrest of the criminals wanted in heinous crimes including murder and robberies without further delay," the Additional IGP said. He asked the senior police officials to follow any development in investigation and other process carried out in FIRs.

The Additional IGP for South Punjab also held a meeting with the "Ghazi" police officials and personnel who suffered injuries when they were on duty and engaged in actions against criminal mafias. He appreciated their braveness and role against criminals. He ensured them that the Central Police Headquarters would take steps for the welfare of Ghazi police officials and their families. He also issued directives on their applications in order to resolve their legitimate problems immediately.

Meanwhile, show cause notices were issued to the police investigation officials who showed low performance in investigation into FIRs.

Related Topics

Murder Police Technology Punjab Bahawalpur Ghazi Criminals Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Dubai’s Most Noble Number Charity Auction held i ..

Dubai’s Most Noble Number Charity Auction held in support of &#039;1 Billion ..

4 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 April 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th April 2023

3 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

10 hours ago
 RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

10 hours ago
 Shabab Al Ahli beat Al Bataeh 3-0 to cement top sp ..

Shabab Al Ahli beat Al Bataeh 3-0 to cement top spot in ADNOC Pro League

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.