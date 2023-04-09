Additional IGP for use of scientific methods in investigation

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :Additional Inspector General Police for South Punjab, Maqsood-Ul-Hassan has emphasized the need to avail modern information technology and scientific methods to investigate cases lodged at police stations.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, Additional IGP for South Punjab, Maqsood-Ul-Hassan visited DPO Bahawalpur Office where he held a meeting with Regional Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Raey Babar Saeed, District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Syed Muhammad Abbas and senior officials of the Police Department.

The Additional IGP reviewed performance of Investigation Officers, SDPOs, SHOs and other police officials. He also reviewed pace of work in investigation into FIRs and tracing out whereabouts of the criminals besides arresting them. He urged the police officials must avail modern information technology and scientific methods in investigation process and tracing out the whereabouts of the suspects.

Speaking to the police officials, he said that modern information technology and scientific devices had become need of hour which helped Police Department to trace out the whereabouts of criminals and to arrest them timely.

He assigned the task to SDPOs to accelerate the pace of investigation into FIRs and to ensure arrest of the criminals who could not be taken into custody so far. "It is duty of the police officials to ensure arrest of the criminals wanted in heinous crimes including murder and robberies without further delay," the Additional IGP said. He asked the senior police officials to follow any development in investigation and other process carried out in FIRs.

The Additional IGP for South Punjab also held a meeting with the "Ghazi" police officials and personnel who suffered injuries when they were on duty and engaged in actions against criminal mafias. He appreciated their braveness and role against criminals. He ensured them that the Central Police Headquarters would take steps for the welfare of Ghazi police officials and their families. He also issued directives on their applications in order to resolve their legitimate problems immediately.

Meanwhile, show cause notices were issued to the police investigation officials who showed low performance in investigation into FIRs.