Additional IGP gives cash rewards, commendation certificates to CIA officials

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi Javed Alam Odho on Monday gave cash rewards and commendation certificates to the DIGP - Crime Investigation Agency (CIA), SSP - Anti Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) and their team for good performance.

According to a spokesman for Karachi Police, the City Police Chief gave cash rewards and commendation certificates to DIGP - CIA Sharjeel Kharal, SSP - AVCC Zeeshan Siddiqui and their team members.

The AVCC had foiled the smuggling of heroin worth 0.5 million and arrested four accused of the involved gang. The team of AVCC had also successfully recovered a kidnapped girl Mishal daughter of Manoor Masih, who was abducted from Saeedabad on December 27, 2022.