UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Additional IGP Karachi Briefs Provincial Adviser On Policing Issues

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 11th October 2020 | 04:50 PM

Additional IGP Karachi briefs provincial adviser on policing issues

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :Provincial Adviser for Law, Environment and Coastal Development Barrister Murtaza Wahab was briefed by Additional IG Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon on policing issues here on Sunday.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab directed the Additional IG Karachi that legal reforms should be made effective in eradicating kidnapping and violence especially criminal attitudes towards children,said a statement.

He said that modernization should be brought in the policing system to curb street crime and a meaningful liaison be developed between the police and the people.

"Identifying the flaws in the police system was a fundamental right of every responsible citizen," he said.

Related Topics

Karachi Police Kidnapping Criminals Sunday

Recent Stories

&#039;We will work to support initiatives that pro ..

7 minutes ago

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches new flights to Nepal

52 minutes ago

Russia reports more than 13,000 new coronavirus ca ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces 1,096 new COVID-19 cases, 1,311 reco ..

2 hours ago

ADFD-Funded renewable energy project in Maldives r ..

2 hours ago

DAMAC Properties awards main contract for Zada pro ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.