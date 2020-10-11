Additional IGP Karachi briefs provincial adviser on policing issues

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :Provincial Adviser for Law, Environment and Coastal Development Barrister Murtaza Wahab was briefed by Additional IG Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon on policing issues here on Sunday.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab directed the Additional IG Karachi that legal reforms should be made effective in eradicating kidnapping and violence especially criminal attitudes towards children,said a statement.

He said that modernization should be brought in the policing system to curb street crime and a meaningful liaison be developed between the police and the people.

"Identifying the flaws in the police system was a fundamental right of every responsible citizen," he said.