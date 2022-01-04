UrduPoint.com

Additional IGP Karachi Issues Advisory For Police During Rains

Muhammad Irfan Published January 04, 2022 | 06:48 PM

Following the forecast of possible rains in the megalopolis by the Meteorological Department from January 4th, Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi Imran Yaqoob Minhas on Tuesday issued important directions to Karachi Police

Karachi Police Chief directed all the field commanders to remain present in their jurisdictions during rains, according to spokesperson for Karachi Police.

Officers and personnel deployed in Karachi Police Operations and Traffic branch were instructed to be present in their assigned areas. Additional IGP ordered Traffic police to play their due role in ensuring the smooth flow of traffic during and after the rains.

All SDPOs, SHOs and Traffic SOs would be on roads with their staff, he directed.

The Rain Emergency Unit of Special Security Unit (SSU) was put on alert to deal with the situation of possible urban flooding.

Police vehicles on patrol have also been ordered to be equipped with necessary tools, tubes and equipment / items used to remove vehicles stuck in the rain.

Police have been directed to remain in touch with the city administration to ensure timely assistance to the citizen.

Citizens were appealed to stay away from electric cables, poles, trees and sign boards and to contact police Madadgar 15 in case of any emergency.

