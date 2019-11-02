Additional IGP Karachi reviews law, order situation

(@FahadShabbir)

Additional IGP Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon on Saturday chaired a meeting to review law, order situation in the metropolis

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) :Additional IGP Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon on Saturday chaired a meeting to review law, order situation in the metropolis.

The meeting also discussed reports of crimes which were submitted by different units of the police.

Additional IGP Karachi expressed satisfaction over the reports pertaining to crimes control measures.

DIG Admin, DIG CIA, Zonal DIGs, SSPs and SPs Investigation attended the meeting.