Additional IGP Karachi Reviews Law, Order Situation
Sat 02nd November 2019 | 08:41 PM
Additional IGP Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon on Saturday chaired a meeting to review law, order situation in the metropolis
The meeting also discussed reports of crimes which were submitted by different units of the police.
Additional IGP Karachi expressed satisfaction over the reports pertaining to crimes control measures.
DIG Admin, DIG CIA, Zonal DIGs, SSPs and SPs Investigation attended the meeting.