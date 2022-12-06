UrduPoint.com

Additional IGP Karachi Visits Turkish Consulate

Published December 06, 2022

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi Javed Alam Odho on Tuesday visited the Turkish Consulate in Karachi and met the Consul General Cemal Sangu.

According to a spokesperson for Karachi Police, the Karachi Police chief accompanied by Superintendent of Police (SP) Foreign Security Cell Tauheed Rehman reviewed the security of the consulate.

Additional IGP Karachi thanked the Consulate General for the assistance provided by the brotherly country for the rehabilitation of the flood victims.

The Consulate General thanked the Karachi Police for making the best security arrangements during the distribution of relief goods to the flood victims and assured them of continued cooperation in the future.

