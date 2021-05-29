UrduPoint.com
Additional IGP Pays Surprise Visit To PS

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 29th May 2021 | 09:35 PM

Additional IGP pays surprise visit to PS

Additional Inspector General of Police (IGP) - Karachi Imran Yaqoob Minhas in a surprise visit to Shahra-e-Faisal Police Station witnessed problems faced by the common citizen there and issued warnings to the officials

Karachi Police spokesperson in a statement on Saturday said that Additional IGP Karachi Imran Yaqoob Minhas paid a surprise visit to Shahra-e-Faisal Police Station in a private vehicle and introduced himself as an ordinary citizen and as a victim of street crime.

The Station House Officer (SHO) and other personnel were summoned to the Karachi Police Office for not resolving the complaint in a professional manner by the police station staff. A warning was issued to the staff including SHO Shahra-e-Faisal Police Station that next time strict departmental action would be taken against any kind of negligence.

Additional IGP Karachi would be paying surprise visits of Police Stations and himself monitoring the performance, it added.

