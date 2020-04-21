UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Additional IGP Punjab Highway Patrol Visits Five Posts

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 07:29 PM

Additional IGP Punjab Highway Patrol visits five posts

Additional Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal Awan Tuesday visited five posts to check the work and living conditions of the force

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal Awan Tuesday visited five posts to check the work and living conditions of the force.

According to the PHP sources, the visited posts included Chowk Pandori (Rawalpindi), Missa Kiswal (Jhelum), Goralli (Gujrat), Sohdara (Gujranwala) and Sahowala (Sialkot).

The Additional IGP interacted with the force and asked them about their problems.

He advised the officials to take good care of their health and adopt precautionary measures in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

Zafar Iqbal Awan ordered the regional and district officers to improve the force efficiency and ensure better service delivery and public safety.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Gujrat Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot Jhelum Philippine Peso Coronavirus

Recent Stories

RTA runs Ramadan proramme to support senior Emirat ..

1 minute ago

FNC Defence Committee discusses draft law on witne ..

16 minutes ago

Dutch court permits euthanasia on request for seve ..

2 minutes ago

COVID-19 grants earth respite on Earth Day, as wor ..

46 minutes ago

Ten Refugees Arrested in Chios Migrant Camp in Gre ..

2 minutes ago

Ehsaas cash emegency assistance continues

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.