Additional IGP Punjab Highway Patrol visits five posts

Additional Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal Awan Tuesday visited five posts to check the work and living conditions of the force

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal Awan Tuesday visited five posts to check the work and living conditions of the force.

According to the PHP sources, the visited posts included Chowk Pandori (Rawalpindi), Missa Kiswal (Jhelum), Goralli (Gujrat), Sohdara (Gujranwala) and Sahowala (Sialkot).

The Additional IGP interacted with the force and asked them about their problems.

He advised the officials to take good care of their health and adopt precautionary measures in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

Zafar Iqbal Awan ordered the regional and district officers to improve the force efficiency and ensure better service delivery and public safety.