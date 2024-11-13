Additional IGP reviews security arrangements for local bodies by-elections

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Additional IGP Karachi, Javed Akhtar Odho, on Wednesday chaired an important meeting at the Karachi Police Office to discuss security preparations for the upcoming local bodies by-elections.

According to a news release, Zonal DIGPs, District SSPs, and other police officials attended the meeting.

During the session, the security plan for the by-elections was thoroughly reviewed, with officers briefing the Karachi Police Chief on the details.

The Additional IGP instructed that all security measures be implemented with maximum efficiency and effectiveness.