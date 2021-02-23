UrduPoint.com
Additional IGP S. Punjab For Making Police Deptt Corruption Free

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 08:23 PM

Additional IGP S. Punjab for making police deptt corruption free

Additional Inspector General of Police South Punjab Capt (Retd) Zafar Iqbal Awan expressed firm resolve to weed out corruption and malpractice from the Police department

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police South Punjab Capt (Retd) Zafar Iqbal Awan expressed firm resolve to weed out corruption and malpractice from the Police department.

He stated this while chairing a meeting attended by police officers and local parliamentarians.

Additional IGP directed the officers to work with dedication and commitment in order to ensure safety of life and property of the citizens.

He emphasised upon improving 'police behaviour' with public, especially at the police stations and checkposts. He advised the officers to focus on improving the response time to the calls of public in distress and ensure maximum assistance as per law.

Captain (Retd) Zafar Iqbal while welcoming the suggestions of parliamentarians stated that the expectations of people to render the area crime free would be fulfilled at all costs.

He affirmed his belief in close cooperation between police and public for shared objective of public safety and peace.

On the occasion, RPO, DG Khan Muhammad Faisal Rana informed that a proposal to increase the number of personnel in Layyah police had been sent to the Punjab government.

During the visit, Additional IGP South reviewed crime situation in the district and expressed satisfaction.

MNA Malik Niaz Ahmed, Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab Syed Rafaqat Ali Gilani, MPA Sardar Shahabuddin Khan, MPA Tahir Randhawa and Umar Ali Olakh were also present. The parliamentarians appreciated the commitment of Additional IGP South Punjab for improving performance of police across the region.

They also acknowledged the performance of Layyah police under the leadership of DPO Layyah Syed Nadeem Abbas.

